Linda Sue Ellison
1955 - 2019
On Oct. 25th, 2019 our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend Linda passed away peacefully. She is now together again with her "Love" Bob Ellison. Entombment will be held at Mountain View Memorial located at 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights on Nov. 1st at 1:00 pm. We will also be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2nd from 6:00-9:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 29, 2019