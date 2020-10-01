1/1
Linda Williams Storer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1944 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Linda Williams Storer, age 76, passed away September 27, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born August 20, 1944 in Provo, Utah to Clayton Orvil Williams and Annie Leah Olson. Linda will be greatly missed by her husband, Arland, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. To honor the memory of Linda a viewing will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:45 am to 12:45 pm followed by Graveside Services at 1:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4100 South 4335 West, West Valley City. To view the complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.valleyviewfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
11:45 - 12:45 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved