1944 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Linda Williams Storer, age 76, passed away September 27, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born August 20, 1944 in Provo, Utah to Clayton Orvil Williams and Annie Leah Olson. Linda will be greatly missed by her husband, Arland, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. To honor the memory of Linda a viewing will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:45 am to 12:45 pm followed by Graveside Services at 1:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4100 South 4335 West, West Valley City. To view the complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.valleyviewfh.com
.