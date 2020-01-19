Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins Soffe Mortuary
4760 S. State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hillcrest Stake Center
8485 S. 1000 E.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Stake Center
8485 S. 1000 E.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann Stephens


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann Stephens Obituary
Lisa Ann Stephens
5/16/1953 ~ 1/15/2020
Lisa Ann Stephens, beloved wife, mother and most of all grandmother, passed away January 15, 2020 of health-related causes. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Stephens; children: Luke (Alida), Corbin (Darci), Sara (Mark) and Jeff. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Jenkins Soffe Mortuary located at 4760 S. State Street, Murray. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. January 20, 2020, at the Hillcrest Stake Center, located at 8485 S. 1000 E., Sandy, with a viewing immediately prior from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1700 E. 10600 S. Sandy. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -