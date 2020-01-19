|
|
Lisa Ann Stephens
5/16/1953 ~ 1/15/2020
Lisa Ann Stephens, beloved wife, mother and most of all grandmother, passed away January 15, 2020 of health-related causes. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Stephens; children: Luke (Alida), Corbin (Darci), Sara (Mark) and Jeff. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Jenkins Soffe Mortuary located at 4760 S. State Street, Murray. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. January 20, 2020, at the Hillcrest Stake Center, located at 8485 S. 1000 E., Sandy, with a viewing immediately prior from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1700 E. 10600 S. Sandy. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020