Our beloved sister and aunt, Lisa Volmar, passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1967 to Jared and Sandra Volmar.

She graduated from Davis High School in 1985.

She is survived by her 11 siblings and 19 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lisa enjoyed nature and loved taking long walks in the evenings. She was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews with whom she spent endless hours hiking, playing games, creating chalk drawings, playing hide and seek and being the best aunt ever. She always had a sparkle in her eyes and a ready laugh for each one of them.

Lisa enjoyed her job as a crossing guard for Adelaide Elementary School. She looked forward to seeing all the children and people she worked with daily. Lisa had a pure heart and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. She requested no services be held. A private celebration of her life will be on a future date. Lisa, we love you and we're happy that you're in a better place of peace and love.

Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery.



