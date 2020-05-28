|
|
Lisa Newsome
1964 ~ 2020
Lisa Newsome, our special daughter, sister, Aunt, and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 25, 2020, surrounded by loving family members. She slipped peacefully away as her sister softly sang to her from the song "Fly". Lisa was born on February 5, 1964, in Los Angeles, California to Donald Bartow and Patricia Ann Margetts Newsome. As a beautiful tiny baby, she began her fight for life the moment she entered this world, and valiantly continued her fight for 56 years. Her passing leaves a large void in our lives, especially for her mother who has fought alongside her all these years, cheering her on as she endured all her challenges and celebrating her accomplishments with her.
Lisa attended school from the age of three until age 15 in California. Her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1979 where she continued her education, graduating from Highland High School in 1982 and from the University of Utah in 1987. She was employed at the University of Utah in various departments, the last of which was The Computer Center for Citizens with Disabilities, which she loved.
Lisa was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in various callings. She loved teaching the Gospel Doctrine class in her singles ward and as a teacher in the Relief Society in the South Davis Branch where she was a member for twelve years. Her latest calling was as a second counselor in the Relief Society which was very exciting and rewarding for her. Lisa loved the Gospel and had a strong testimony of her Savior. She loved attending the Temple and her Church meetings. We know a glorious reunion has taken place and she is now in the presence of our Heavenly Father.
Lisa made many special friends throughout her life, many of which were members and leaders of the South Davis Community Hospital Branch. She loved people and was genuinely interested in them. Everyone loved her happy, positive outlook, and enjoyed interacting with her. She was a great example to all those who knew her.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Pat Armstrong, brother, Scott (Erin) Newsome, sister, Nicole Blackbourn, her nieces and nephews, Miranda (James) Bavelas, Elsa Newsome, Aidan Newsome, Ryan, Zach, Josh, Drew, Ella, and Nick Blackbourn. Three stepbrothers and one stepsister. Also, many special aunts, Uncles, and cousins, and step-cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Bart Newsome, Stepfather, Earl Armstrong, Grandparents, Paul and Ethel Margetts, and Don and Beryl Newsome.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at the River Oakes Stake Center, 8905 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday evening, May 29 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and the day of the funeral from 10:00 - 10:45 am at the Stake Center. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020