Lisa Patricia Ingram
1960 ~ 2019
Lisa Patricia Ingram, 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Spanish Spring, Nevada on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a more than three decade fight with Crohn's disease. Her personal motto was "Be strong and of a good courage", and she exemplified that motto in the way she lived her life and faced challenges head on. Diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1986, Lisa had a valiant fight with this disease, facing too many hospitalizations and surgeries to count. As the years passed, complications from the disease mounted, eventually leading to her death.
Lisa was born on June 21, 1960 in Newbury, Berkshire, England to Sonia Guida Patricia Offord. She was placed in foster care with Richard and Nancy Williams, and later adopted by the Williams family. At the young age of six, Lisa was instrumental in her family joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In her teen years, Lisa expressed herself musically, singing professionally at gigs around Newbury, then joining the band Harlequin as the lead vocalist.
Lisa married Alexander Frank Ingram in 1980 and immigrated to the United States. (She became a U.S. citizen in 2008.) She and Alex moved frequently, and made homes for their family in Arizona, Oregon, Saudi Arabia, Utah, and Nevada. Following Alex's wanderlust, Lisa visited more than 40 countries, enjoyed cruising, and loved going on family vacations, and later vacationing with her granddaughter, Makayla.
Lisa was frequently a teacher in her church callings, teaching adults (Gospel Doctrine and Relief Society), children (Primary), and youth (Young Women). As a teacher, she truly made a difference in people's lives. Lisa was always a student, graduating from the LDS Institute of Religion as an adult, and recently continuing her study of Hebrew with Rabbi Fasman in Reno, Nevada. She regularly read and studied from the Standard Works of the Church, and continually had two or three other books in her tote. She was an avid journal keeper, with her journals lining the bookshelves of her library. Lisa was an active temple attender and found joy in performing temple work for her kindred.
Lisa is survived by her husband (Alex), children (Curtis Ingram and Brittany Ingram), grandchildren (Curtis Airmet and Makayla Searle), mother (Nancy Williams), brother (Robin Williams), half-brother (Christopher Delni-Offord), and other extended family.
No funeral service is planned. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Chron's and Colitis Foundation of America (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019