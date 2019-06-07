1956 ~ 2019

Lisé Ray Peterson, loving mother, sister, aunt and cousin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 62.

Lisé was born to parents Ray and Fern Fahring on October 8, 1956 in Butte, MT. At a young age she moved to Bountiful, UT where she grew up the youngest of four and attended Viewmont High School. In 1975 she married Corey Peterson and the couple had two children before later divorcing.

She loved her family and her smile could light up any room. She provided support and love to not only her own two children but also to her niece whom she loved as her own. Her wit, charm, smile and feisty demeanor will be missed.

In 1992 she suffered a terrible car accident which resulted in permanent residence at medical care facilities in Bountiful and Salt Lake City. She continued to enjoy time with family, reading books, listening to country music and drinking her Dr. Pepper! Lisé was truly an example of "Love without End, Amen".

Lisé is survived by her son Andy Peterson: Bountiful, UT; her daughter Sara Seay (Jim): Baltimore, MD; her niece Heather Draper: Tacoma, WA; her brother Niels "Chris" Christensen: Mission Viejo, CA; her two sisters Sue Driskill (John): Alvin, TX and Emily Draper (Stan): SLC, UT; cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Brain Injury Association of America which may be made in her honor online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/LiseRayPeterson. Alternatively, donations by check (with Lisé's name in the memo field) can be mailed to: Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416,Merrifield, VA 22116-7416.

