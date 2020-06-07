Lloyd Clarence Shellum II

1952 ~ 2020

Lloyd Clarence Shellum II passed away May 18, 2020 in Santa Monica, California of a cardiac event. He was born November 14, 1952 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Lloyd Clarence Shellum and Lorraine Posterick Shellum. He had one younger brother, Lee. The family moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1960. He attended Urbandale High School and then the University of Vienna.

Lloyd earned a B.A. in Liberal Arts from Drake University in 1975; he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that winter. Lloyd moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he met and courted Marie Bennion. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on February 11, 1978. They soon moved to Friendswood, Texas where Lloyd worked for Computer Science Corporation contracting for NASA. Lloyd and Marie had two children, Cameron and Jessica. After their divorce in 1993, Lloyd moved to Newbury Park, California where he worked for the Department of Energy. He then married Andrea Sommers, also divorced. Work took him to Las Vegas, Nevada, for several years.

He moved back to California in 2001 to create a new life after struggling with his mental health, and even adopted a new name. Lloyd went by the name Mateo Windwalker Corazon in his later years. He settled in Santa Monica and found a new community for himself.

Lloyd loved languages, music, theme parks, and computer games. He was a skilled pianist. Lloyd was proud of playing World of Warcraft even before its public release and spent many happy hours online.

Lloyd is survived by his two children, Cameron (Liz) Shellum and Jessica (Geoff) Green, and their families. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. He will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, Utah.



