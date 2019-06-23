1931 ~ 2019

Lloyd F Davis passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Lloyd was born on November 18, 1931 to Lloyd and Emma Davis in Boise, Idaho, the youngest of three children.

On December 6th, 1957 Lloyd married his sweetheart, Judith Nielson in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three children in Orem. They were also proud grandparents of three and great grandparents of four.

Lloyd was proud to serve in the army during the Korean War. The memories were often shared with family and friends.

Lloyd graduated from BYU with a degree in business. He spent 34 years working in Marketing for Sinclair Oil Company.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many capacities including Bishop. He also served in the West Central States mission and also with his dear wife to Leeds, England.

Out of all of his accomplishments, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends where he developed long lasting relationships.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife Judy, children Paula and Karen (Steve), grandchildren Samantha Rasmussen (Nathan) and Olivia Payne and great-grandchildren Blake, Nicole, Kiersten and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mardean and Jeanne, son Scott Lloyd and grandchild Stephanie.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, at 11am with visitation at 9:30am to 10:30am at the Cascade Stake Center, 481 East Center Street, Orem. Friends may call on Monday, June 24, 6pm to 8pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Interment Orem City Cemetery with full Military Honors performed by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online at www.walkersanderson.com.



Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019