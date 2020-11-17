"Gone Fishing"

Lloyd George Woodward "Woody" of Sandy, Utah passed away in his home on October 31, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Russell and Thelma Woodward on April 25, 1944. Woody grew up in Sandy and graduated from Jordan High School. He worked in the concrete industry and owned his own Trucking company for many years. He was many things, a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Father, Grampa, and Friend. Dad loved breeding and racing horses along with restoring old cars to show them off at the local car shows. He had a sweet spot for his adopted cat Frank and loving dog Charlie but never wanted anyone to know just how dearly he loved them. Woody had a very distinctive personality that explains his immense number of friends who love him and will miss him dearly. Grampa Woody always took care of his family. Whether it be a surprise car by the name of "Black Beauty" given to his dear wife or a handwritten Christmas card with a box of chocolate jelly sticks given to every single grandchild at Christmas time. Woody had a unique way of showing his love, but everyone always knew how much they meant to him. A goodbye was never complete without a great big hug and the phrase "you little dickens" as he smiled and gave a wink goodbye. Woody's attitude and quick wit will always be remembered just as his unique spirit will never be forgotten. We know Grampa is sitting in a watering hole in heaven and is "Fine as frog's hair".

Woody is survived by his children Tammy Geigle, Misty Hale, (Brian Russell) Cindy Beiser, Joey Johnson, Charlyn Woodward, Tiffany Woodward, brothers Ted (Lynda) Woodward, and Lynn (Dana) Woodward and many nieces, nephews and grand kids. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kelli Pyne, wife Carolle Woodward, brother Dennis Woodward, and daughter-in-law Cozann Johnson.

Per his request, no services will take place.



