Lloyd Hugh Redd
1929 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and dearest friend, Lloyd Hugh Redd, passed away at age 94 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lloyd was born the sixth of seven children to Lemuel Burton Redd and Cynthia Irene Hatch in Blanding, Utah on June 6, 1926.
A veteran of World War II, Lloyd was an infantryman in Luzon, Philippines and part of the Allied occupation of Japan. After returning from Japan in 1946, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the East Central States, primarily to the Cherokee Nation of North Carolina. Lloyd was an active member of the Church and served in various capacities including Branch President, Bishop and Stake President. He and his wife Shirley served in the Illinois Chicago North Mission later in life.
Throughout his life Lloyd was a mentor at home, at church and in the workplace. He was a successful businessman, retiring as the president of Tandy Leather Company in 1976. Lloyd had a sharp mind and quick wit. He traveled the world and made friends wherever he went.
Lloyd is survived by his sister Jewell Adams, brothers-in-law Elliott Roberts (Alene), Bob Roberts (Sue) and Tom Roberts (Glenda); his children Susan Mangus (Marlon), Fran Ericson (Art), Hugh (Cindy), Tom (April) and John (Nicole); 18 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his dear wife Shirley, parents, four brothers, a sister and their spouses; brother-in-law Lisle Adams; grandson John Robert Elliott Redd II, and great-grandson Nicholas Santilli.
Due to the COVID 19 constraints, services will be limited to the immediate family. A Zoom broadcast of the funeral is available to extended family and friends. Please email LloydReddFuneral@gmail.com to receive an invitation to participate. Please note your first and last name on the request.
Thank you for your love and support of Lloyd throughout his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to your favorite charity
and they thank you in advance for your generosity.