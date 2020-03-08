|
1930 ~ 2020
Lloyd Keith Nickle returned to our Heavenly Father on March 5, 2020 following major surgery. He was born January 10, 1930, in Springfield Missouri to Orville Kenneth Nickle and Lauren Audrey Jarman. He married his sweetheart, Carol Leonard, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 12, 1952.
Keith was a kind and generous person throughout his life. He dearly loved his family and always tried to help and encourage them. He was still asking his children what he could do for them right up until he passed. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Professionally, Keith was a hard worker and successful in his business pursuits. He was an ironworker and co-owner of American Crane. He started KN Realty & Construction and built and sold homes, and later was a self-employed appraiser. He loved to build and was happy and at peace when he was on the jobsite.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings throughout his life including Bishop of the Sandy 23rd and 33rd Wards. Many of his best friends were those he served "shoulder to shoulder" with in his church callings, and he was able to touch and help many including those who seemed to have been forgotten. He will be greatly missed.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Carol of 68 years; his five sons - Stanley (Elin), Steven (Debra), Kenneth (Joanne), David (Jeridawn), and Glen (Rebekka); 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; his brother Frank, and many nieces and nephews. Keith is predeceased by his parents, his oldest brother Calvin, his younger sister Betty, and his grandchildren Bret and Derek. He has dearly missed them and is now united with them.
The funeral will be held Friday March 13th at 11am, at the American Fork 38th Ward building, 239 E 1100 S, American Fork, Utah. Two viewings will be held at the same American Fork 38th Ward building with the first on Thursday, March 12 from 6 to 8pm and the second prior to the funeral at 9:30 am on Friday, March 13, 2020. Keith's grave will be dedicated immediately after the funeral at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020