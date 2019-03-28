Lloyd Sharp Pendleton

1940 ~ 2019

Fairview, Utah -Lloyd Sharp Pendleton, 78, who started as a cowboy in the dusty Utah desert, and later was known as the tireless "Energizer Bunny" champion of the downtrodden, died at home March 3, 2019 after a short but intense battle with cancer. Lloyd's life reflected his beliefs; one person can make a difference, serving others is a privilege, and all people are his brothers and sisters.

After serving in the LDS Eastern States Mission, Lloyd decided to pursue an education at BYU graduating with a BA and MBA. His love for numbers took him into finance at the Ford Motor Company and his love of people then took him to work in the LDS church's welfare system where he helped implement and expand Humanitarian Services and was also a loaned executive to assist various non-profit organizations around Utah.

In Lloyd's encore career he became the Director of Utah's Homeless Task Force. He was known as an ardent supporter for the housing first model for the chronically homeless and spoke around the nation encouraging others to adopt this revolutionary model. Lloyd loved mentoring others and encouraged everyone to become their best selves. He devoted his life to the Church, loved teaching gospel doctrine, learning about Christ and tried to follow His example. We are sure wherever Lloyd is now, he has strapped on his running shoes and is out surveying the new landscape.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Beth, and two daughters: Sherri Pendleton and Camille Pendleton (Don Wright) and four grandchildren, Brother Dick Pendleton and Sister Bonnie (Terry) Dorton. His parents W. Oral and Isabelle S. Pendleton, and brother Dean Pendleton preceded him in death.

His memorial service is Saturday, March 30th at 11am in the 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, UT. Lloyd is interred in Fairview's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate your time or funds to local non-profits or to The Road Home, Utah Food Bank, or the Utah Non-Profit Housing Corporation in Lloyd's name.

