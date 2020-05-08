|
|
1949 ~ 2020
Loa Jean "Jeen" Burningham Brown, age 70, was gloriously reunited with her parents, brothers, and two sons on May 4, 2020. Jeen's trademark creativity, sharp mind, and strong spirit were temporarily imprisoned by the devastating disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and liberated by death while comforted and surrounded by her loving family.
Jeen was born in Salt Lake City on June 21st, 1949 to Rulon and Margie Burningham. She graduated from Bountiful High School and earned a degree in Home Economics at the University of Utah, where she found her true love, Roger D. Brown. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1970 and have exemplified love, sacrifice and service for the past 50 years.
They made Bountiful their permanent home, and raised 4 children: Bryce, Jennifer, Brian and Brady. Jeen's keen sense of style and creativity was evident in anything she touched-chic home design, handmade clothing, choosing and wrapping the perfect gift, and transforming their home into a Dickens wonderland every Christmas. Jeen held many callings in the church including Primary President, Teacher, Relief Society presidency, and always set up the best centerpieces
A tragedy claimed the life of 6-year-old Brian in 1986. Jeen focused that immeasurable pain into creating. She co-founded Wimpole Street Creations where she imported textiles used for crafting and sewing, eventually negotiating contracts with hundreds of fabric and craft stores all over the country. She co-authored more than 40 books and patterns and was involved in design, product development and marketing.
Jeen received the 1993 U.S. Small Business Administration District Director's Award and has served on the Board of Directors for West One Bank of Utah and Lakeview Hospital's Board.
Tragedy struck again in 2007 when Bryce (33) was diagnosed with malignant melanoma and died 3 months later. Jeen helped care for his infant daughter and wife, who remain close with the family.
Jeen ran Wimpole Street Creations for nearly 30 years before a helicopter crashed through the roof of her building and landed in her office. It was the sign she needed to start thinking about retirement. Shortly thereafter, symptoms of PSP emerged.
Jeen is survived by husband Roger D. Brown, daughter Jenni (Russ) Burraston, son Brady (Ashley) Brown, daughter-in- law Tammy (Britten) Martin, and 9 wonderful grandchildren.
Because of the current conditions, there will be a private family visitation on Saturday, May 9th at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful. At 2:00 p.m. a Graveside Service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Estates 1640 E. Lakeview Dr. Bountiful, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2020