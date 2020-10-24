Loice Ann Oreno
1942 ~ 2020
Loice Ann Oreno, age 78, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord, October 20, 2020 at her residence following a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 17, 1942 in Wooster to Lester Franklin and Hazel Lavonne (Hodgen) Speck.
She graduated from Wooster High School in 1960. She graduated from Wittenberg University with a Bachelors in Education and later received her Master's Degree.
After college she lived in Salt Lake City, Utah where she taught school for 37 years. In 1999 she then moved back to Wooster to help take care of her parents.
She married David Keith Oreno Nov. 24, 1975.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed the many callings she was given.
She was a kind, patient and strong woman who always kept a positive outlook and loved being with her family. She was hard working and the best teacher to her many students. She was dedicated to her job growing young minds. She touched many lives in many ways throughout the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Challi (Jared) Hankins and her 3 grandchildren, Alora, Ariel and Logan all of Wooster; her dear friend, Mary Hankins, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and host of friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, October 26 from 10:00-1:00 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Words of private, public or a memorial video of condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com
.