Lois Anne Watts Miller
1936 - 2020
Lois Anne Watts Miller, 84, passed away October 13, 2020 in Riverton, Utah.
Lois was born September 9, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Richard Alfred Watts and Doris Maud Hagen. She attended East High School. She married Orrin Towler Miller on September 18, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lois was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lois worked at Cottonwood Hospital for 15 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she sacrificed much for her children. She was very organized. Her church service included Primary President, Primary Teacher, Visiting Teacher and Librarian. She enjoyed spending time with family members. She loved her parents, siblings, husband and children very much. She had many co-workers who cherished their time with her. She served as a temple worker at the Jordan River temple.
Surviving relatives include her Children: Lois Anne Johnson (Dirk), Shelley Earl (Lloyd), Maureen Christensen (John), Richard Miller (Roni), Roy Miller (Alice); Grandchildren: 21; Great Grandchildren: 36.
She is preceded in death by her Parents and Husband.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 17th at the Jordan North 5th Ward 3836 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A Viewing will take place at 2:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM.
Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
02:30 PM
Jordan North 5th Ward
OCT
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jordan North 5th Ward
