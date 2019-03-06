(Lois) Carnell Lund Peterson

June 5, 1926-February 28, 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-(Lois) Carnell Lund Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Carnell was born June 5, 1926 and raised in Centerfield, Sanpete County, Utah, the daughter of C Dewey Lund and Marva Jensen Lund. She had a large extended family and learned the value of family, love and support early in her life. She attended Snow College before marrying Glen W Peterson in Sept 3, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Carnell found herself in Salt Lake and soon California as Glen was recalled for the Korean conflict. They spent 3 years there and welcomed their two youngest sons to the family. Taking the opportunity to return to Utah they came back in 1954, purchased a home after Glen got a job as a teacher and began their life where she lived the remaining 65 years of her life.

She went back the University of Utah to receive her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught First Grade at Hawthorne Elementary School for over 28 years.

Carnell was active in many education and community groups among which were the DUP, Aurora Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Salt Lake Council of Women and others.

She spent many summers traveling with her husband Glen throughout this continent and abroad. They also took advantage of the time to travel to western golf courses for outings with two other couples frequently enjoying the sport and the friendships.

Retirement brought mission service to Key West Florida (Fort Lauderdale Mission), more time as sports enthusiasts and 13 years of service in the Jordan River Temple Baptistry and more travel across the country and five other continents. Carnell served in the Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School on both ward and stake levels.

Carnell is survived by her 3 sons: Royce G (Sharlyn), Kim L (Jan), Randy L (Wendy), 10 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at noon at the Mt View Ward, 1400 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, March 8th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary from 7 to 8 p.m. as well as prior to the service of the 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mt View Ward 1400 So 1900 E, SLC

(For a more complete obituary and history go to: www:wasatchlawn.com.)



