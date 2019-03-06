Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Lois Peterson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mt View Ward
1400 South 1900 East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt View Ward
1400 South 1900 East
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Carnell Lund Peterson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
(Lois) Carnell Lund Peterson
June 5, 1926-February 28, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-(Lois) Carnell Lund Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Carnell was born June 5, 1926 and raised in Centerfield, Sanpete County, Utah, the daughter of C Dewey Lund and Marva Jensen Lund. She had a large extended family and learned the value of family, love and support early in her life. She attended Snow College before marrying Glen W Peterson in Sept 3, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Carnell found herself in Salt Lake and soon California as Glen was recalled for the Korean conflict. They spent 3 years there and welcomed their two youngest sons to the family. Taking the opportunity to return to Utah they came back in 1954, purchased a home after Glen got a job as a teacher and began their life where she lived the remaining 65 years of her life.
She went back the University of Utah to receive her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught First Grade at Hawthorne Elementary School for over 28 years.
Carnell was active in many education and community groups among which were the DUP, Aurora Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Salt Lake Council of Women and others.
She spent many summers traveling with her husband Glen throughout this continent and abroad. They also took advantage of the time to travel to western golf courses for outings with two other couples frequently enjoying the sport and the friendships.
Retirement brought mission service to Key West Florida (Fort Lauderdale Mission), more time as sports enthusiasts and 13 years of service in the Jordan River Temple Baptistry and more travel across the country and five other continents. Carnell served in the Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School on both ward and stake levels.
Carnell is survived by her 3 sons: Royce G (Sharlyn), Kim L (Jan), Randy L (Wendy), 10 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at noon at the Mt View Ward, 1400 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, March 8th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary from 7 to 8 p.m. as well as prior to the service of the 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mt View Ward 1400 So 1900 E, SLC
(For a more complete obituary and history go to: www:wasatchlawn.com.)
logo

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now