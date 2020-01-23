|
|
Lois Clayton Noble
1927 - 2020
Lois Clayton Noble, born on May 10, 1927, to Annie Sauer and Arvil Hugh Clayton in Salt Lake City, Utah. Passed away on January 20, 2020 at The Sheridan at South Jordan.
Married Robert Vern Noble on December 17, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. Lois graduated from South High School in 1944, and held jobs at Travelers Insurance and Bobs Electronics. She also had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by a sister Gerry Felsted; children Ann (James) Larsen, Robert (Susan) Noble, Alan (Ana Maria) Noble, and Barbara Noble; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, husband, a sister, two brothers, and one grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, prior to the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy.
Special thanks to Signature Hospice and The Sheridan South Jordan assisted living and memory care units for their patience and assistance. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020