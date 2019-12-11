|
|
Lois Cooper Allen
1932 ~ 2019
Lois Cooper Allen passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. She was born to Samuel Johnson Cooper and Lillian Osee Beckstead Cooper on November 20, 1932 at her home in South Jordan, Utah. Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two full-time missions in Southern California and Virginia. Lois worked as a secretary for several companies and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She married Paul Allen, they later divorced.
She was a loving mother to her daughter and an adoring grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was a friend to all and a champion and supporter of those who were going through trials. She had a wonderful gift for making her family feel loved.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Brenda Osterloh (Rick); and grandchildren, Monica Jensen (Jake), Tyler, Melissa Brewer (Jeff), Michael, Ryan, and Jacob (Cortney); 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Detta Schmidt (Roger); and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Alice Bringhurst; and brothers, Newell and Fred Cooper.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Wentworth at Coventry and Bristol Hospice for their kind and loving care of our dear Lois.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00am-12:30 pm, followed by a private service for the family at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Interment at Midvale City Cemetery.
Share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com/obituaries
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019