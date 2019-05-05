|
Lois Benzon Cumberledge
1930~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Loving wife, mother, grandmother passed away April 29, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday May 7th at 11:30 am at St. Vincent's de Paul Parish, 1375 E. Spring Ln. Viewing from 10:00am to 11:15 am before services. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery: 4900 S. Memory Ln, Holladay, Utah. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a complete obituary and condolences please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lois-benzon-cumberledge/
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019