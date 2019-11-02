|
Lois East Richins
Sept 16, 1936 ~ Oct 31, 2019
Kaysville - Lois East Richins, 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
She was born, September 16, 1936 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Creed and Leah England East. She attended Weber County Schools graduating from Ogden High School and later attended Weber State and Utah State Universities.
She married her eternal sweetheart Robert C. Richins on September 4, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They resided in Colorado, Wisconsin and California before settling in Kaysville, Utah in 1970.
Together, Lois and Bob loved spending time with their family and friends. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found joy in serving her family, friends and neighbors. She had a love for music from a young age. Her beautiful soprano voice was part of many choirs and small ensemble groups through the years. She enjoyed regularly working outdoors in her immaculate yard and took great pride in nurturing her beautiful flowers.
She held many jobs over her lifetime, including transcribing court proceedings, department store sales associate, several corporate secretary positions, supporting her husband's businesses and ultimately retired from Fringe Benefit Analysts. She enjoyed the associations she had with all those she worked with over the years. She was a dearly loved resident at Fairfield Village in Layton for the past several years as her health declined. We express our deepest gratitude to those who cared for her. Her 52 years as Bob's beloved wife and angel mother and grandmother to her family were her greatest accomplishments.
She is survived by her two sons and one daughter: Jeffrey (Amy) Richins, Kaysville; Michelle (John) Winger, Alpine; Bradley (Angee) Richins, Lehi; her brother Dennis (Karen) East, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Randy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 10th Ward Crestwood Chapel, 1039 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Thank you, Mom for your powerful example of faith, love and endurance. You will be greatly missed by all. We love you forever.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019