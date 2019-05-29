Lois Potter Eddy was born in Bronxville, New York, on October 1, 1924. She passed away on May 19, 2019. Parents were Charles H. and Margaret R. Eddy. She married her sweetheart Earle Clinton Johnson on Feb. 24, 1943. He preceded her in death as did a son, Richard (Carolyn).

Lois worked for the Village of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. for nearly 30 years and retired as Treasurer in 1980.

She was a communicant and past Vestry member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Salt Lake City, and active member of many church groups. She was a Life member and Past Matron of Mt. Olympus Chapter, O.E.S. Also an active member of Chapter L, P.E.O., Social Order of Beauceant, and Past Matrons' Circle.

Lois loved her family and friends, her church, also gardening, embroidering, and playing bridge.

She is survived by a son Ronald (Jill) Johnson, Grandchildren: Marcus (Susie), Aaron (Heather), Rebecca Ashby (Mike), Curtis (Maren), Melissa, Rachael, David, Tabitha Dean (Keith), Eric (Natalie). Also Carolyn (Daughter-in-law), 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Anita Eddy.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 261 South, 900 East, SLC. at 11 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019. Reception follows service in the church parish hall. Private interment at the Cathedral Church of St Mark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul's or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

We would like to thanks both The BeeHive Homes of South Jordan and Comfort Worx Hospice for the extraordinary care and love shown to Lois during the final three months.

Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary