Lois passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home. Born April 5, 1920, in Granger, Utah, to Duncan Lafayette and Zina Lenora McRae Irving. Attended Plymouth Junior High and Granite High.
Survived by daughter Teddie Krause; nephews Ned (Shauna) Bevan, Gordon Irving, Tom (Judy) Irving; many grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceded in death by brothers Ivor (Ruby), Wayne (Betty), Wilbur; sisters Anna (Bub) Bevan, Eloise (Herb) Zimmerman; nephews Dick Bevan and John Irving.
Visitation at Larkin Mortuary downtown, Friday, August 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Followed by brief memorial service at noon in mortuary. Social distancing and masks required. Burial at Elysian Burial Gardens. See www.larkinmortuary.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Larkin Mortuary downtown
AUG
21
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary downtown
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
