Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 Memorial service 2:00 PM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 LOIS HANSON ANDERSON

1925 - 2019

Our world lost one of its brightest lights on June 28, 2019 with the passing of Lois Anderson-"Po"-our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Decades before the phrase was en vogue, Lois was considered a "strong woman": brilliant, determined, sage, intellectually curious, well-read, self-assured, unrestrained by false boundaries. She was everything anyone could ever hope for in the traditional roles she played: the most loyal of friends, a no-nonsense yet doting mom, a grandmother who so relished her grandchildren she was more second-mother-and-best-friend-rolled-into-one than anything else, a fond and deeply loving cousin and family member.

Lois Evalyn Hanson Anderson was born February 1, 1925 to Fredrick Peter and Eva Finley Hanson. She grew up in Springville, Utah, formative years that shaped her open heart and mind. It was in Springville where she met Francis LeRoy-"Roy"-Anderson after he saw her "standing on a corner." They married on August 2, 1949 following his service in World War II. Their relationship was the governing gravity of their lives. It was an un-budging, lifelong love, Roy's adoration of Lois matched only by her devotion to him. They were sealed in the LDS Manti temple on May 23, 1959. Lois graduated from Brigham Young University. Lois taught for decades throughout the state, including in Roosevelt, Salina, and Springville, and to children of the Uintah and Ouray Ute Reservation. She concluded her career as a cherished English teacher of 17 years at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights.

An avid sports fan, Lois rooted for the Raiders and 49ers, both Utah and BYU, and Murray, where she and Roy lived for 54 years. She delighted in no team more than her beloved Utah Jazz. Lois and Roy held season tickets; a consistent highlight was visiting with her grandkids at halftime. She could recite endless player statistics and tell you exactly where she was when John, off Karl's monster pick, hit the three over Sir Charles in 1997. Lois loved reading, music, travel, and games. She devoured books and always had several answers if you asked what she was reading. Her musical tastes were sublime. Favorites included Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, and Johnny Cash. She and Roy traveled the world and reveled in both short jaunts and marathon voyages in their motorhome. She was a master at Phase 10 and Cardinal Mexican Train, an intentional loser at Polish Poker and Candyland, and dominant over Sajak and Trebek in the six o'clock TV hour. She filled many a plastic cup at the Vegas nickel slots. A tuna fish sandwich chef extraordinaire, she made the best damn grilled cheese, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, and au gratin potatoes (not together) you've ever had. Her favorite times were with family and friends, on the back patio and the third and fourth levels of Willowood Avenue, at holidays, and over food. A daughter of the West, she took all people honestly for what they were, loved big skies, and adored Hopi kachinas.

She is survived by her children, Kurt (Nancy) Anderson, Kristine (Lynn) Davies, and Karalee (Bill) Kalikakis; her grandchildren, Kasey (Caitlin) and Kevin (Mallorie) Anderson, Lincoln (Kathy) Davies, Tara (Paul) Rosen, Jamie (Joseph) Cheney, and Andrew (Hailey) Kalikakis; and her great-grandchildren, Anderson, Carter, and Cambria Davies, Adriana Rosen, Tymon and Laykin Cheney, and Lyla Kalikakis. Her parents, husband, and brothers, Floyd and Almon "Bud" Harmer, preceded her in death.

The family expresses its deep appreciation to everyone at the Abbington of Holladay and Bristol Hospice, who together provided Lois with compassionate, competent care and gave the family peace of mind. A visitation, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., and a brief memorial service, beginning at 2 p.m., will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019