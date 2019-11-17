|
1930 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Lois Coombs Sprunt died peacefully at home on November 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born on February 6, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Kenneth E. Coombs and LaVerne Hales Coombs.
She married the love of her life, William John Sprunt on August 5th, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.
As a young adult, she served a mission in the Eastern States Mission. She attended and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Elementary Education.
Lois had a talent for writing and producing shows! She was asked to produce the Back to School Carnival and Fashion Show for the Salt Lake Retail Merchants Association. She wrote many roadshows and other programs. In the 70's, Lois was called to serve on the Primary General board by Elder Boyd K. Packer and subsequently served on the LDS Church Correlation Board. She wrote a song for the Primary Children's Songbook, published in 1978.
She is survived by her husband, William John Sprunt. Her children, William Mark Sprunt (Patty), Jan Sprunt Prows (Jeffrey), Roger Craig Sprunt (Nellie), Michael John Sprunt (Mette), Michelle Sprunt Spence, Ginger Sprunt Baker (Brent), Matthew David Sprunt (Hollie), Thomas Alexander Sprunt (Whitney), Christopher James Sprunt (Eduarda). She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Laverne, siblings Lynn and Shirley and her son-in-law, Michael Spence.
To read full life sketch, go to http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lois-jeanette-coombs-sprunt/
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with viewings on Tuesday, Nov 19th, from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:15 a.m. at the LDS Chapel at 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121
Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, immediately following the service. Funeral Services entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 17, 2019