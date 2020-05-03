|
|
Lois Jeanne Tate Ludlow
1946~2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Lois Jeanne Tate Ludlow, sweet wife, mother, and grandmother, returned to her Savior and Heavenly Parents on April 27, 2020. We can't help but think she was welcomed home with a parade in her honor full of marching bands, balloons, and salt water taffy. We have no doubt that the celebration included fireworks. Certainly she watched every spark light the sky and exclaimed her customary line, "Oh, my favorite!" Yes, that phrase was reserved exclusively for every firework and every grandchild. Jeanne was born on August 13, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the daughter of Burton Leon Tate and Lois Jean Brimley Tate. The oldest of eight children, Jeanne quickly became her mother's faithful helper. She adored her siblings, and they were always quick to indulge her. Having her grandparents a few doors down was a special treat that created wonderful childhood memories for Jeanne. She attended South High School in Salt Lake City. Reciting pep club cheers on demand for her children was one of her many talents. She loved her school and the friends she met there. While attending the University of Utah, Jeanne met her husband, Lawrence Kent Ludlow, at the Institute of Religion. Larry was part of the Beta chapter of his LDS fraternity, and Jeanne would be crowned the distinguished title of "Beta Bunny" during their courtship. Her royal coronation was an adorable fact that proved to be a humorous family subject decades later. Larry and Jeanne were married for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on March 14, 1968. Larry and Jeannie would go on to do amazing things together, such as build their own home and raise a loving family. In her not-so-spare time, Jeannie would write and direct roadshows, build floats for the Pioneer Day parade, and even open a basement preschool. Her creativity and artistic gifts helped her plan and execute fifty-plus years of extended family parties, not to mention hosting yearly themed birthday bashes for each member of her immediate family, complete with nut cups and streamers. She had a way of making everyone feel special, but especially her grandchildren. They were her greatest joy. Jeanne was a deeply devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She always served where she was called, but certainly primary chorister was among her favorites. Hundreds of children have benefited from Jeannie's ability to make music feel magical. She was an avid family historian, and we know many greeted her with gratitude upon her return home. Jeannie was a true disciple of Jesus Christ. Her testimony of His gospel is a legacy that will live on in our hearts for generations to come. Mom, you're our firework. Your light and sparkle will always be our favorite. Save a lawn chair for each of us, please. We can't wait for the next celebration. Love you, no matter what. Jeannie is survived by her husband and four adoring children: Jed (Annette) Ludlow, Shanna (Wade) Dummer, Brett (Ann) Ludlow, and Jill (Troy) Van Der Veur. We feel confident that Jeanne will carefully watch over her 15 grandchildren and we have no doubt that she has already taught her great grandchildren (expected in the coming months) the actions to "Choo Choo, the Big Train." She leaves behind cherished siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends-too numerous to name. She is preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Marvin Ludlow and Ruthe Oldham Ludlow, as well as many other wonderful family members and loved ones that we are sure participated in the welcome home marching band.
A graveside service will be held in Jeanne's honor on May 9, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Memorial Mountain View, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah, 84121.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020