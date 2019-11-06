|
|
Lois LaRae Aston
1926 - 2019
Our dear mother, Lois LaRae Aston, 93, passed away November 1, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. She was born in SLC, UT on March 19, 1926 to Ray Anthony and Flossie Mae Hayward Knadle.
Lois attended Cyprus High and graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College. She married Oliver M. "Bud" Aston and together they raised 6 children, three from a previous marriage. She enjoyed having her family together for the holidays and birthdays. Family was always important to her. She was an excellent cook. Lois loved to travel. She traveled extensively with family and friends. She enjoyed doing service projects with her sorority and the Red Hat Society.
Lois and her husband Bud owned and operated several businesses. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lois is survived by her daughters Lona (Bill) Bess and Sheryl Madill, sons Kyle (Monica) Aston and Pat (Debi) Aston, daughter-in-law Janet Aston, 20 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, sons Ronald W. Madill and Robby A. Aston, grandson Eric O. Aston, great grandson Kristian Aston, brother Gene Knadle and sister Norma Mae Knadle.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the services.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took such loving care of our mother over the years. A special thanks to her nurse Lisa and caregiver and companion Finau.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019