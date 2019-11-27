|
Lois Osborne Baxter
1937 ~ 2019
Our dear Mother, Grandmother, and Sister passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 5, 1937 to Lewis William and Pearl Marie Carlson Osborne in Salem, UT. Married Ramon Brent Baxter May 15, 1956 and together they had 4 children: son, Kenneth (Leslie) Baxter; daughters: Karen (Morgan) Ewell, Kathy Baxter, and Kristie (Kelly) Bristol; 12 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ray and daughter Kathy. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019