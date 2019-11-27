Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Osborne Baxter


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Osborne Baxter Obituary
Lois Osborne Baxter
1937 ~ 2019
Our dear Mother, Grandmother, and Sister passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 5, 1937 to Lewis William and Pearl Marie Carlson Osborne in Salem, UT. Married Ramon Brent Baxter May 15, 1956 and together they had 4 children: son, Kenneth (Leslie) Baxter; daughters: Karen (Morgan) Ewell, Kathy Baxter, and Kristie (Kelly) Bristol; 12 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ray and daughter Kathy. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -