1/1
Lois Vandersteen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1929 ~ 2020
Lois Jean Martin Vandersteen of Bountiful, Utah passed away peacefully of age-related causes on October 22, 2020. She was born to Paul and Marie Martin on February 24, 1929; she was raised in Salt Lake City.
She married Wayne Harry Vandersteen on May 8, 1946. Lois was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she filled many callings. She worked for many years as a district manager for Avon.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters: Norma Whitecar and Pat (Dale) Horton; three children: Michael (Donna) Vandersteen, Judy (Keith) Wilson, and Mark (Jennifer) Vandersteen; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery; a celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved