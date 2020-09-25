August 28, 1937 ~ September 21, 2020Lois Vaughan Hoskins, 83, cherished wife, mother and grandmother passed away September 21, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family in Fruit Heights, Utah from causes incident to age.She was born in Malad, Idaho on August 28, 1937 to James and Vera Vaughan. Lois married her lifelong sweetheart and fellow Malad High School class of 1955 member, Curtis Lynn Hoskins, in the Logan Utah Temple on December 20, 1957. A treasured quote by Jane Austen summed up their love story - "The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone."Lois was Valedictorian of the Malad High School graduating class of 1955. She became a High Honor student at Brigham Young University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Minor in Accounting. Lois was crowned Miss Malad and went on to become a runner-up for Miss Idaho.She worked as a secretary to the Dean of the College of Religious Instruction while attending BYU. Later, Lois worked for one of the most successful real estate firms in Salt Lake City. She was the Deputy Recorder for Bountiful City for over ten years. Lois was a sterling employee and under her management the city was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. She later served as President of the Greater El Paso Area Alzheimer's Association.Lois lived with her sweetheart, Curt, in Provo, Utah; Bountiful, Utah; El Paso, Texas; and Fruit Heights, Utah.She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served with honor in many positions including - Stake Relief Society President, Stake Camp Director, Ward Young Women Counselor, in Bountiful, Utah, and Relief Society President in El Paso, Texas.Lois had a firm and unwavering testimony that Jesus is the Christ, her Savior and Redeemer who gave the promise and blessings of eternal life and happiness.She enjoyed serving in the Bountiful Utah Temple, and as a ward Temple and Family History consultant and service missionary.Lois had many hobbies and interests including travel, golf, music, literature, technology and family history. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, and especially enjoyed journeying to golf tournaments and playing golf at Oakridge Country Club. Lois was a talented pianist and sang in many church choirs. She was widely read in all genres, including classic literature and politics and was an active member of book clubs for decades. Lois embraced technology and had a love of Family History for over 30 years.She was first and foremost a loving and dedicated wife and mother, remembered as beautiful, articulate, caring, classy, detailed, intelligent, funny and kind. When Curt was asked recently which trait he loved most about his faithful companion of over 62 years, he replied with one word - "Everything."For Lois, family was and is - "Everything." She had four children, seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, who have been truly blessed by her undying legacy of unconditional love and service. Lois taught by example and deed that "a life well-lived is a life well-loved." Her handmade quilts upon graduation and special occasions are treasured keepsakes, as are her handwritten birthday cards that always came with a little extra cash for good measure. Lois orchestrated family gatherings for Easter egg hunts, July 4th BBQ celebrations at Oakridge, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas talent showcases where love, laughter and gratitude were served in abundance. Lois always said, "Being with my family is heaven to me."Lois is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gordon Vaughan (Valmai). She is survived by her caring husband, Curtis Lynn Hoskins of Fruit Heights, Utah; sister, Cheryldene Johnson Merrill of Taylorsville, Utah; and four children; Sherry Hall (Kevin) of Saint George, Utah, C. Lane Hoskins (Janet) of Malad, Idaho, Hayley Hanson (Michael) of Farmington, Utah and Jennifer Merrill (John) of Bountiful, Utah.The family would like to thank Dr. Grant Christian, Dr . Joshua Oaks , and Dr. Roja Mulamalla, the staff at Renew Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and expert care, and Horsley Funeral Homes in Malad, Idaho.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Hidden Valley Ward, 900 South Main Street, Kaysville, Utah.A viewing will be held Sunday, September 27, from 6-7:30 pm. An additional viewing will be held before the funeral service from 9:45-10:45 am. The funeral service will be streamed live. Join Zoom meeting linkInterment will take place in the Malad City Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Family History program for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints