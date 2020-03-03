|
|
Lois Miller Webb
1933~2020
Fruit Heights, Ut-Lois Esther Miller Webb passed away on February 29,2020 at home in Fruit Heights. Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was born to Clarence Eugene and Ida AdelIa Owens Miller, in Tremonton, Utah. She was married to Keith Stanley Webb.
The viewing and funeral services will be held at the Fruit Heights 2nd Ward building, 77 South Orchard Drive, Fruit Heights on Thursday, March 5,2020 as follows: Viewing from 9:30-11 :30 and Funeral will start at 12:00pm. Interment will be at Farmington City Cemetery at 500 South 200 East. For a full obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2020