Lois Welti Geertsen
1927 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Lois Lucille Welti Geertsen June 2, 1927 - June 6, 2020 - Lois Welti Geertsen 93, passed away on June 6, 2020 from natural causes. She was born on June 2, 1927 in Salt Lake City to Albert Carl and Lorraine Marie Dahlen Welti and grew up in a very tight knit and loving family of 7 girls and 1 boy. Mom was the last survivor of her siblings and their spouses. Mom always spoke with great fondness of her growing up years with one exception - when she was 11 years-old she was devastated by the unexpected death of her beloved mother. While this was very difficult for the family, their closeness and love helped bring them all together with a special bond that lasted throughout their lives. Mom had great respect and love for her father who was left with the responsibility of being both a mother and father for his growing family.
In 1944 Mom graduated from South High School. After graduation she took a job at the Clearfield Creamery and it was while riding the bus to Clearfield that she met her future husband, Paul Geertsen. Dad joined the US Navy towards the end of World War II and after he was discharged, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27, 1946.
On November 4, 1951 Paul & Lois moved to Kearns Utah where they raised their 4 children. Many wonderful memories were created in that home. Mom was active in civic affairs including being on the board of the Festival of Trees and PTA President at Kearns High School. She was selected as Mrs. Kearns in 1973 due to her many contributions to the community.
Lois was always an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many capacities. She was loving and sweet to all she met resulting in many dear friendships. Mom never lost her cute sense of humor right up to the end of her life.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, husband Paul, daughter Margie, 1 great grandchild and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Nancy (Rand) Rawson, Patty (Jerry) Bennion, Gary (Jill) Geertsen, 19 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our love and appreciation to the staff of Legacy House of Taylorville and Inspiration Hospice for their tender loving care of Mom.
There will be a small viewing for extended family and close friends of Lois on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. The family would appreciate it if those attending the viewing and service to wear a mask. A private family service will be held on Friday for the children and grandchildren of Lois and will be streamed live at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 9, 2020.