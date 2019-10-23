|
|
Colleen Turner
1936 ~ 2019
Lola Colleen Jackson Turner, age 83, died October 17, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. Born Lola Colleen Jackson, September 12, 1936 in Kamas, Utah, the youngest daughter of Dorrell Philo Jackson and Lila Gines Jackson.
Married George Wyatt Turner on August 9, 1967 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Colleen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a full-time mission in Auckland, New Zealand, where she developed a great love for the Maori people and their culture. She graduated from BYU in 1958, then worked as a secretary for Elder Marion G. Romney in the church administration building. She met her husband upon returning to BYU for her Masters degree in 1967. She also served as pianist for many organizations, Relief Society President, caring Visiting Teacher, ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple, and served a mission in the LDS Employment Office with her sweetheart, George.
She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, photography, picnics in the American Fork Canyon with her family, tennis (in her younger years), family history, watching the leaves change, and visiting the beautiful National Parks in the area. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. She had a generous heart and loved to serve others. Her family and friends love her and will miss her dearly, but are grateful that she is no longer in pain and know that they will be reunited with her someday.
Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, George Jackson (Diane) Turner, West Jordan, UT; Clay Wyatt (Jennifer) Turner, Murfreesboro, TN; and grandchildren Jordan, Hunter, Zachary, Reagan, Emma, Alyssa, Ashleigh, and Gracelyn Turner. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Robbins; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her eternal companion, George; her parents; sisters Emma Smith and Jessie Jeanne Wright; granddaughter Rachel Diane Turner; and grandson Jackson Bransford Turner.
We would like to thank the Mountain View 3rd Ward for their countless Christlike services to Colleen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the West Jordan Mountain View Stake Center, 2901 West 9000 South. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. before the services are held. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. Flowers and tributes may be sent to McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019