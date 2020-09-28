Lola Dimond Miller
1933 ~ 2020
Herriman-Lola Dimond Miller was born April 7, 1933 to Henry Orvil Dimond and Marinda Grace Beckstead Dimond. She died peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2020. She was married and sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to J. Bryant Miller on Sept. 11, 1953.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. She served in the Jordan River Temple and loved every minute of it. She loved supporting her family in rodeos, baseball, volleyball, soccer, dance recitals, piano recitals, and flute recitals. You could always hear an extra holler. She was talented, sharing her large and small floral arrangements with many people, as well as her canning and meals. She was always giving.
She is survived by her husband J. Bryant, her children: Brad (Collette), Barry (SuzAnn), Kim, Jan M. Toluta'u, and Kristi (Frank) Keirce. 5 grandkids and 14 great grandkids; brother Brent Dimond and sister Beth Anderson.
A special thanks to Canyon Hospice for their loving care, especially Carly Newbold and Lola's granddaughter, Kesaia Fifita, for daily loving care.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Pioneer 3rd Ward, 12682 Starlight Hills Lane, Herriman UT. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment at Herriman Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com