I remember the many years Lola and Bryant would host the Dimond reunion at their home. What fun times we all had, riding horses, the hayrides, and just spending time getting to know each other better.



Lola always went to so much work making sure the night was perfect.



My dad, Reid Dimond, also loved his cousin Lola, and is probably catching up with her now.



Our condolences to the family for your loss.



Nancy & Harold Mascarenas





Nancy Dimond Mascarenas

