Lola Efonda Doughton, passed away in her home in Farmington, UT on November 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Efonda was born in Toler Creek, KY November 7, 1942. She studied Journalism at BYU and had many jobs in her lifetime and dedicated most of her life to helping and serving her family.



Efonda is remembered by her husband, Bob and her four daughters; Kristal, Shannon, Jenna and Bobbi, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and her favorite pup, Buddy. She is also survived by her three brothers; Doug, Cal and Brent Sturgill and their families.



Efonda was steeped in traditions. She had a love collecting things, shopping, and buying gifts. She especially loved Christmas. Many days were spent culling Hallmark ornament collections making our Christmas trees a resemblance of the busy elves' workshops at the North Pole.



Another of her greatest collections was genealogy. As children we helped her comb through microfiche at the Genealogy Library to map our ancestral history. She was the Genealogy Genie; the Ancestry OG. We had our lineage paths to Betsy Ross and Pocahontas.



We were raised in an idyllic sleepy town that was ripped straight out of The American Dream. There, she would remind us of the beauty that surrounded us, the leaves changing, the beautiful sunsets over the lake, listening to the birds chirping and the serenity of a new blanket of snow. She taught us the see the silver lining in the hardest of circumstances. She was quick witted, loved all kinds of music and often you would find her cleaning to Mötley Crüe or Poison. As her health declined, we heard stories from many that loved her like their own mother and the acts of kindness she imparted in their lives and families. She was young at heart, always wanted to try something new, be included in all plans and feel like she was "one of the gang".



No services will be held. Her love, joy and hope will live on in our hearts. We thank all those that have cared for and loved our mom as a member of their own family and ask that in her honor, you start one of your own new traditions to carry on in your families this year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store