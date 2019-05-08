Home

Lola Knight Jenkins

Lola Knight Jenkins Obituary
Lola Knight Jenkins
1920 ~ 2019
Magna, Utah-Sweet Lola Knight Jenkins, born November 13, 1920, left her earthly existence on May 6, 2019 at the grand age of 98 years old. She was married to Virgil Jenkins on October 8, 1938 and was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Long time resident of Magna.
Preceded in death by parents and husband, Sister Ila Jane Staley and granddaughters Debra Davis and and DaNeal Grover.
Still loved here by daughter Marsha Allen, sister Robin Thomas and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greats. Also many devoted nieces and nephews.
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2019
