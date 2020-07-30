Lola "Gae" Myers
May 6, 1939 - July 28, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away 7/28/2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Gae was born on 5/6/39 in Bingham Canyon to Abner and Lola Ross.
She learned to play the piano at a young age. Her love for the piano continued for the rest of her life as a teacher and mentor to hundreds of students. One of the highlights of her life was having the opportunity to play the organ at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was a proud graduate of Jordan High School in 1957, and continued her education at Brigham Young University.
Gae was not only a loving and devoted mother, but also worked as a secretary for multiple businesses, many of them gave us a family discount for broken bones. Everyone that knew Gae loved her infectious smile and in turn she made sure to let them know how much she loved and cared about them.
Much of Gae's life was dedicated to serving the Lord. She served multiple missions, first as a young sister missionary in the Northern California Mission, later in life she served several missions with her best friend and husband including to Sacramento California, The Utah State Prison, The Family and Church History Center, and the LDS Conference Center.
Gae has accomplished much in her life but she considered her greatest accomplishment being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Gae is survived by her husband David Edwin Myers, Children Mark (Karin) Myers, Cheryl (Daren) Rubink, Gary (Jennifer) Myers, Bryce (Lisha) Myers, and brother Wayne (Dianne) Ross. Gae was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Brooke, Lindsey, Natalie, Jill, Morgan, Aime, Hudson, Madison, Jackson, Abigail, Makayla, Ashlee, Logan and 1 great grandchild Charlie.
Throughout her life Gae lived in Bingham Canyon, Midvale Utah, Tooele Utah, Riverdale Utah, Long Beach California, Salt Lake City Utah, and Layton Utah.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 31, and 7:00 PM at Goff Mortuary 8090 S State Street Midvale with a viewing 1 hour prior to services. Interment Saturday August 1 at 9:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr. www.goffmortuary.com