Lon Allan WashburnMay 29,1943/October 19,2020Lon Allan Washburn died Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City Utah. He was 77 Years old. Lon was born on May 29,1943 in San Diego, California. He was the son of Elizabeth Rumph and David Lon Washburn, and stepson of David Gerald Crockett. Lon will be cremated and his remains buried at a later date. Please see Broomhead Funeral Homes website for additional information.