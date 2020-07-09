1/2
Loni Gayle Johnson Gardner
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
4 March 1944 ~ 4 July 2020
Loni was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ, the daughter of Lloyd Douglas & Eva (Haymore) Johnson. On 14 May 1965 she married Marvin Ray Gardner in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. They raised six wonderful children: David, Deanne, Derek, Daron, Dior, & Doug. The 6 D's. Her greatest joy came from her family and they will all attest to the enormous love she had for each of them.
While being a loving wife, mother, daughter, & sister, Loni also filled her life with other passions - family history (genealogy), scouting, & church service to name a few. She loved to collect cousins and made everyone around her feel like family by including them. Loni was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and happily served in whatever calling or organization she was asked to.
Loni passed away peacefully after a short bout with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Lurline & Melody. She is survived by her husband, 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and siblings: Melvyn, Marilyn, & Robert.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 July 2020 at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 E. Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. This service will be streamed online by Russon Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved