4 March 1944 ~ 4 July 2020

Loni was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ, the daughter of Lloyd Douglas & Eva (Haymore) Johnson. On 14 May 1965 she married Marvin Ray Gardner in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. They raised six wonderful children: David, Deanne, Derek, Daron, Dior, & Doug. The 6 D's. Her greatest joy came from her family and they will all attest to the enormous love she had for each of them.

While being a loving wife, mother, daughter, & sister, Loni also filled her life with other passions - family history (genealogy), scouting, & church service to name a few. She loved to collect cousins and made everyone around her feel like family by including them. Loni was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and happily served in whatever calling or organization she was asked to.

Loni passed away peacefully after a short bout with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Lurline & Melody. She is survived by her husband, 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and siblings: Melvyn, Marilyn, & Robert.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 July 2020 at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 E. Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. This service will be streamed online by Russon Mortuary.



