Lonnie C. DeVaney
1958 - 2019
Lonnie Charles DeVaney passed away March 27, 2019. Lonnie was born Oct. 24, 1958 to Charles "Chuck" DeVaney and Carolyn Nelson He married Bonnie Brown on Jan, 27, 1984.
Funeral services will be held Tues, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm, at the Copper Hills Stake Center. 5176 W Parr Drive, (8580 S.) A viewing will be held on Mon, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Cannon Mortuary. 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S). and prior to service at the church from 11-11:45 am. Graveside dedication following the service at Herriman City Cemetery. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019