1/1
Lopiseni Finau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lopiseni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lopiseni Finau
1966 ~ 2020
Lopiseni Paeahelotu Finau passed away September 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born September 10, 1966 to Petesiola Mahina and Vailama Finau in Ta'anea, Vava'u, Tonga as the youngest son of eight children.
In 1991 Lopiseni was married and sealed to the love of his life, Paea Helotu Ta'ai Finau in the Oakland, California Temple. Together they created a beautiful family and a life worthy of the American dream. His greatest treasures included their four children: Lopiseni Paeahelotu Finau Jr., Ta'alasi Finau (Alvaro Somarriba), Alai Journey Hope, Petesiola Sesilina; and his two grandjewels: Mele Alesi and Lopiseni Laione Somarriba.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be holding a graveside service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, with a visitation prior from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved