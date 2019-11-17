|
|
Loran Dean Stephenson
1925 ~ 2019
Loran Dean Stephenson, age 94, passed away November 8, 2019 in Georgetown, S. C., of complications incident to old age. His passing was peaceful. Funeral services will be held in his honor at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary Chapel, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held the evening prior to services from 6-8 PM at the same location. Interment in Wendell, Idaho. Full obituary at www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/loran-dean-stephenson/
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 17, 2019