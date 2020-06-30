Lorana Gardner Campbell Carter
1934~2020
Lorana Gardner Campbell Carter, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Sandy, UT. She was born March 21, 1934 to George Herbert Gardner and Anna Marthine Hansen Gardner in Snowflake, AZ. She is survived by her children; George Campbell, Steve Campbell, Coralynn Bond, and Eldon Campbell. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband; Don George Campbell, and her 2nd husband; Norris Hyde Carter. Services will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior at the same location. Services will be live streamed via Zoom, instructions and full obituary will be posted at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 30, 2020.