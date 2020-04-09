|
|
Loren Boel Clark
1964~2020
West Point, UT-Our beloved husband, father, and "Pabo", Loren Boel Clark passed away suddenly and unexpectedly April 3, 2020. He entered into the loving arms of his Savior and was greeted by many family members who went before. Roland Shipley Clark and Jolene Boel Clark welcomed this bundle of joy into their family on October 17, 1964. Loren graduated from Olympus High School in 1983, during these years he developed his talent and love of playing the drums. Loren was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served a mission in the Geneva, Switzerland mission from 1983 to 1985, and spent both years in France. He was so proud that his son Adam was also called to serve a mission in France and serve in the same areas. He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1991. He graduated with his Master's Degree from Grantham University 2013. He made his college years fun by playing the drums for the Pep Band at the University of Utah basketball games. He loved those days and the friendships he made. On April 22, 1988 he married his best friend Heidi Kay Ferrin in the Salt Lake temple for all eternity. Loren and Heidi have 5 children, Spencer (1990), Chelsea (1991), Adam (1994) Todd (1997) and Clara (2000). Spencer passed away shortly after birth. Loren served in the National Guard for a total of 32 (1983- 2015) years. He served with the 40th Infantry Division Band and 23rd Army Band as a percussionist. His favorite part of being in the Army band was playing the drums for the Unit's rock band, "Article 15". He had a great connection with his band, and he loved them. In 2010, his daughter, Chelsea, joined the 23rd Army Band and he loved playing in the band with her. Loren will be most remembered by his smile and his love to laugh. He always greeted everyone with a smile and easily made connections and friends. He loved to be with his friends and family and laugh with them. He had a great sense of humor. He loved to play games any game, but especially Dominion. He loved to camp, travel, and most of all spend time with his family. His family was a high priority in his life, and his grandchildren lit up his day when he would hear them call him "Pabo". He will also be remembered by his musical abilities. He was very talented at the piano as well as the drums. He had a few years of piano lessons as a child, but in his adult life he taught himself to play the Hymns. He played so beautifully, nobody realized he only was reading the melody and making up the bottom hand. He had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and a great love for our Savior. He often bore his testimony both orally and through playing the Hymns. His music will be missed as it filled our home with the Spirit.
He was reunited with his mother Jolene Clark and his son Spencer Ferrin Clark, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his father, Roland Clark; wife, Heidi Clark; daughter, Chelsea (Mike, Davis 4, Trenton 2) Jenkins; son, Adam (Ana, Isabelle 9 months); son Todd; daughter, Clara.
With the COVID-19 events, we will be unable to have the proper funeral service with friends and family, but when we can get together again, we will have a big celebration of his life, which is what he would love. There will be a small graveside service Friday, April 10, 2020. Interment will be Elysian Burial Gardens, in Murray, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 9, 2020