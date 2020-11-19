1/2
Loren Glenn Burton
1939 - 2020
1939 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at his home in Holladay, Monday, November 16th surrounded by his family. He was born June 16,1939 in Ogden, Utah to Dale Shurtliff Burton and Belva Virginia Wilson, the fifth and final child with four older sisters.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission. He graduated from Weber State with an Associate degree and completed his education at the University of Utah. He married Annette Jean Laughlin on June 22, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they raised eight children. He worked in the Granite School District as an educator, and after retirement served several couple missions.
He is survived by his loving wife Annette, eight children- Stephen (Nysje) Burton, Greg (Caroline) Burton, Lori Child (Roger), Brad (Lori) Burton, Jeanine Ruth (Mike), Rebecca Taylor (Mark), John (Missy) Burton, and Michael (Emily) Burton, 50 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, three sisters- Alta Evans, Pat Biencourt, and Belva Hawks. He is preceded in death by his sister Virginia Cunningham.
Funeral services will be held November 21st at 11:00 am for immediate family only. Those outside the immediate family that would like to watch the service, please go to Premier Funeral Services Facebook page. To see the full obituary and send condolences to the family visit www.premierfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
