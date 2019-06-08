Salt Lake City, UT-Lorene Bircumshaw (Rene) our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother passed away peacefully June 06, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rene was born on April 02, 1918 in Butte, Montana to Clifton Monroe Parrish and Elizabeth Day Robins. She married Albert Henry Bircumshaw on January 18, 1936. They raised their family in Park City and Salt Lake and shared a life full of family, and many good friends. They enjoyed many common interests and had many fun adventures in their motor home. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1996 after 60 years of marriage.

Rene enjoyed playing cards, taking care of her beautiful garden, golf and traveling with her sisters and brother. One of her favorite memories was dancing with the Jazz bear at Vivint Arena for her 100th birthday. She was a truly beautiful person with a generous heart and touched the life of everyone she met.

She is survived by her 4 daughters; Peggy Oberle (Mer) Ann Wilson (Guy), Susan Hansen (Roy), and Janet Christensen (Mike) and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and one sister. She is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Rene will forever be remembered for her kindness, optimism, compassion, empathy and great sense of humor. She was a "precious valuable person" and we will miss her every day.

A celebration of her life will be held at This is the Place Heritage Park in the Garden Center on Monday June 10, 2019 from 4pm to 630pm.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by Rocky Mountain Hospice staff especially Jody, Brian, Dee, Teresa and Gurvinder. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations be made to Rocky Mountain Hospice in her name or Mascot Miracles Foundation in the name of Rene and Jon.

"We love you Rene"

