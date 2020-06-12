Lori Clayburn
1956 ~ 2020
Lori Ann Woodward Clayburn, born July 9, 1956. Passed away June 9, 2020 after fighting cancer valiantly for over 11 years. There will be a viewing held Sunday June 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. The funeral service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location. The family would appreciate it if those attending the funeral would bring a mask to wear and respect the guidelines set in place for safe socialization in these times. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 12, 2020.