Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Whalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Sue Gustin Whalen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Sue Gustin Whalen Obituary
Dec. 8,1967 ~ Oct. 1, 2019
Lori's spirit left this earth on the morning of October 1, 2019. She was born December 8, 1967, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Taylorsville, Utah.Lori's greatest passion was her three daughters who were the love of her life. In the hierarchy of whom Lori loved most, her daughters clearly held the #1 position. Lori is survived by her mother Patsy Gustin, her sister Joey (Shawn Kennedy), her three daughters Maysen, Tylar, and Alexia, and her two granddaughters Sephira and Nova, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 7, 6-8pm and again Tuesday, October 8, 10-11am in the LDS church building at 12154 S. 3600 W, Riverton, UT. The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 11am. The Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W 4100 S. To read the full obituary or to share memories and condolences to the family visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.