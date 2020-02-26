|
Lorna Lee Cannon, age 71, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born May 26, 1948 in Richfield, Utah to Loren and Myrtle (Reid) Lee and was the third of four children. She lived some years in California, but returned to Utah after meeting Kenneth Cannon, the love of her life, whom she married on September 27, 1975 and spent 32 wonderful years together having fun, bowling, camping and fishing and being avid Utah Jazz fans. She remained heartbroken after her beloved died in 2007 and was awaiting the day when they would be reunited. Survived by stepson Kevin (Becky); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephews Jeremiah (Daniela), Jim (Beckie), Russel, Robert (Sherrie), Brian (Shannon); and niece Sue (Kyle). Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Charles and Steve; her sister Evlyn; by her baby; and her dear husband.
Funeral services will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Saturday February 29th at 2pm, with viewings on Friday at 6-8:00pm and Saturday at 1pm. Burial will be Saturday at 3:30pm at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020