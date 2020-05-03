|
|
Lorna Doone Lyman McCaleb
February 12, 1925 - April 29, 2020
West Valley City, UT-Doone passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was born in Salt Lake City to Virgil Elton and Lorna Doone Ridd Lyman.
Doone was a proud member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Doone's greatest joy in life was her family. She leaves behind her children - Rebecca Christiansen, John (Teri) McCaleb, Linda (Jim) Sly, Jim (Sody) McCaleb; 14 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband James Vernon McCaleb, parents, and her brother Sherman Ridd Lyman.
In lieu of flowers or cards, her family asks for contributions in her name to be made to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Private services will be held for her family. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020